MAKE a date to support the arts this Christmas by buying the Span 2021 charity calendar.
The local arts charity's new bilingual calendar is now on sale to help raise vital funds for the organisation.
It features images from Span's most popular and memorable events, including The Big Plant Sale, the Aquarian Party, and the Haverfordwest Lantern Parade.
The A4 calendar is available via the Span website www.span-arts.org.uk for £6.
Kathryn Lambert, director of Span said: “We’re extremely grateful to all of our audiences, participants, volunteers, friends, funders and partners for their continued support through what has been a very challenging year.
"The calendar is a brilliant showcase of our wonderful programme of arts events and activities in Pembrokeshire and we hope our regular supporters, as well new supporters, will be inspired to purchase a calendar and, in turn, help to ensure the future of Span.”