A SOUTH Pembrokeshire luxury hotel and golf course will see a new clubhouse built on site.
Trefloyne Manor’s latest investment in its site includes a two-storey golf clubhouse of around 982 square metres including a pro shop, locker rooms, swimming pool, spa treatment room, gym, dining area and meeting rooms.
Local member Cllr Jonathan Preston said that it was an “ambitious development” adding Trefloyne Manor, Penally, was “one of the quality success stories” in the area, which was due to the investment made into it by the owners.
“It’s another quality visitor experience in the county and I have no hesitation in moving the recommendation for approval,” said Cllr Preston.
This was echoed by Cllr David Pugh who said the site is “superb” and extremely well run.
“It is now regarded as a premium golfing and golf hotel destination which operates year round and employs 25 people full time with an additional 15-18 seasonal staff,” a planning report states.
It adds that the proposed clubhouse would enhance leisure facilities on-site for members and hotel guests but it would not be open to members of the public.