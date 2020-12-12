A FORMER supermarket site on Pembroke’s Main Street will be turned into holiday apartments and shops.
An application for full planning permission to convert 6-10 Main Street into three shops and ten holiday apartments has been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council on Tuesday, December 8.
The site, Co-Op’s old shop before it moved to Goose’s Lane in 2017, is currently empty and the shop front boarded up, with the residential upstairs being refurbished and “subject to extensive building work” a planning report states.
Applicant Pembroke Assets Ltd also plans to include spa facilities on the site as well as a dining room and cinema/games room, with apartments ranging in size from 68 square metres to 120 square metres with one or two bedrooms.
“The development would have positive social and economic impacts by providing economic activity during the conversion and by providing new retail uses and holiday accommodation in an underused town centre location,” a planning report states.
Local member Cllr Aaron Carey gave his support to the plan with many people having asked him when the site would be filled.
“It’s a blight on the town really,” he added, saying the rear looked like a “skip” with its 70s cladding.
Cllr Tim Evans added his support and the “mix of holiday accommodation and retail” which would improve the town’s high street.
The application was unanimously approved subject to conditions including an agreed rear elevation colour scheme, fenestration and shop front details.