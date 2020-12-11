A PLAN for shepherd huts and a tea room at Llanstadwell has been refused by county councillors.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee considered an amended plan for a proposal at Point House, Newton Road at its meeting on December 8.

Previous discussions of the application had raised concerns about traffic and access, with changes to the plan including moving the proposed tea room from the main house to a separate blinding, reducing its size and the number of expected visitors.

The ability to move the shepherd huts means they fall within the legal definition of a caravan a planning officer report states with the location outside the defined settlement boundary of Llanstadwell meant it was not considered a sustainable location.

The application was recommended for refusal.

There is a public right of way along the lane and objectors question the legality of driving on it if not a resident at the meeting.

Cllr Michael Howells of Llandstadwell Community Council added concerns about the highway and public safety when he spoke on Tuesday.

Applicant Nicola Arnold said the huts could be considered a similar to yurts and if required could be taken away and stored during the winter.

She added that the business would “contribute to the diversity and quality of accommodation on offer in Pembrokeshire.”

Cllrs Stephen Joseph and David Pugh were in favour of the proposal, with Cllr Joseph questioning why the recommendation had changed since it had been withdrawn from November’s committee.

He was told that more information had been received in relation to washing and toilet facilities in the huts indicating their caravan definition.

Cllr Pugh added: “The fact it could get approval be downgrading the facilities is ludicrous.”

A proposal to make a ‘minded to approve’ decision which would require further consideration by committee and full council was not passed, with seven votes for and eight against, with a vote to refuse the application passing.