A CHRISTMAS tree overlooking the sea is being decorated with memories and names of loved ones.
The Memory Tree, on the Saundersfoot Harbour decking is the fulfilment of the ambition of two local residents, Maggie Carter and Helen Roberts Jackson.
The village's county councillor, Phil Baker, said: "The two ladies have long wished for a Memory Tree in Saundersfoot to allow residents and visitors to place the name of a loved one or just a memory.
"This year, with the support of Saundersfoot Harbour Commission (SHC), the Memory Tree is a reality. The Christmas tree on the decking will serve as a focal point to provide a place to remember family and friends.
"The waterproof tags and pens will be available at the tree between 2pm and 4pm every day and everyone is invited to place their memories on the lower branches."
The tree was launched after Cllr Baker, SHC's Dave Richards and Maggie worked through the logistics.
The first memories were then placedcon the tree, with SHC's Carys organising the final arrangements.
The team at Saundersfoot Harbour was thanked for all their help and it is hoped that the tree will become an annual feature on the decking.