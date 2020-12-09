UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The warning comes after two people who had the jab on Tuesday had allergic reactions to the vaccine, but health bosses are reassuring the public that the allergy advice is standard practice with new vaccines.

NHS England confirmed that two staff members who received the jab as the UK began a mass rollout have suffered an alergic reaction.

Medical director for the NHS in England, Professor Stephen Powis has said this is a common side effect.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday.

"Both are recovering well.”

The MHRA advice states: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector) should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

“Resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Vaccination should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available.”

It is understood that both the staff members had a significant history of allergic reactions – to the extent where they need to carry an adrenaline auto injector with them.

They developed symptoms of “anaphylactoid reaction” shortly after receiving the vaccine and both have recovered after the appropriate treatment.

In light of the incident, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory agency (MHRA) issued precautionary advice to NHS trusts.

Anyone who has a "significant" history of allergic reactions, including reactions to medicines, food or vaccins should not receive the vaccine.

The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme had been informed.