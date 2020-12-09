A SECOND case of Covid-19 has now been confirmed at Tenby's Greenhill School.

A number of pupils in years 8 and 10 had already been asked to stay home following the confirmation of the first case.

Contacts of the pupil concerned have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

In addition, as a precautionary measure, the remaining pupils of Year 8 have been asked to remain at home for the remainder of the term.

Now a second case has been confirmed and all pupils in Year 11 have been sent home and instructed to self-isolate in the short term as a further precautionary measure.

Once the track and trace work has been completed, the school will contact all those who have been identified as ‘close contacts’ with the individual who tested positive. Only those identified as ‘close contacts’ will be required to self-isolate beyond this point.

At this time, the school will also make an informed decision about whether the remainder of the year group should return to school or stay home until the end of term and receive their learning via Google Classroom.

Pupils in years 7, 9, 10 and 6th Form, other than individuals who have been directed to self-isolate, can continue to attend school as usual.

Parents and carers do not need to contact the school to find out if their child has been affected.

All learners at home will continue their learning via Google Classroom.

Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working with the school to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.

Parents/guardians have been given the following advice by Hywel Dda University Health Board: If a child/parent/household member develops symptoms of Covid-19, the entire household should immediately self-isolate, and book a test for the individual with the symptoms. It is unnecessary to test the entire household if they are not symptomatic.