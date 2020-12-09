THE Pembrokeshire Community Hub will continue to support people, including those who were shielding this year, over the Christmas period.

The Welsh Government has allowed people to form a ‘Christmas bubble’, in which you can spend time indoors and outdoors, including in your home, with people from up to 3 households including your own.

This will only apply for a very limited period of time, from December 23 to December 27.

There may be some people who do not wish to form a bubble and the Community Hub are stepping to help.

“Whilst Christmas is a happy time for many, there are a lot of people who will be planning to spend Christmas alone whether through choice or personal circumstances,” said Cllr Tessa Hodgson, Cabinet Member for Social Services.

“If you are feeling lonely or isolated as we approach Christmas or finding living through the pandemic difficult, the Community Hub can help.

“Across Pembrokeshire there are a number of fantastic organisations and groups who help people to connect with one another, offer a friendly telephone calls or support people to access local community activities. They can also help with getting online.”

If you know someone who might benefit from a little bit of support during this time you can contact the Community Hub on 01437 776301 or communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The Community Hub is also drawing attention to the Christmas advice issued by the Welsh Government to people who were shielding.

The Welsh Government has said: “We recognise that many people may want to be with their friends and family over the festive period, particularly after an incredibly difficult year.”