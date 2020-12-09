AS THE nights continue to draw in Pembrokeshire's road safety team is reminding road users to be 'bright at night' if they are out and about.

The message to pedestrians, runners and cyclists is that being easily seen by drivers is especially important at this time of year.

"Making sure you can be seen by other road users is essential at this time of year, when light levels are poor and weather conditions can change visibility in seconds," said Kirstie-Anne Donoghue, road safety officer for Pembrokeshire

"Pedestrians, runners and cyclists are particularly vulnerable road users and the winter months pose even more hazards than usual.

"It is vital that people take sensible precautions to reduce the risk of being involved in a collision."

She added that just because you can see the car doesn't mean the driver can see you.

"To stay safe, always wear reflective hi-vis clothing when walking or riding at night – for example, armbands, sashes, waistcoats, jackets or footwear.

"At night-time, reflective materials can be seen up to three times as far away by drivers as non-reflective materials."

A torch function on mobile phones could also be useful for pedestrians, she added.

"It's an easy way of helping motorists spot you in the dark, particularly in rural or poorly lit areas.

"Bicycle lights that are cheap to buy, and brighter than ever, and many cycling accessories come with inbuilt reflective strips that react to car headlights.

"The Highway Code is clear that if you are riding a bicycle at night you must have a white front and red rear light lit. Your bike must also have a red rear reflector, and amber pedal reflectors. White front reflectors and spoke reflectors will also help you to be seen."

Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for Infrastructure, added that drivers also need to play their part by reading the road ahead and anticipating potential hazards.

"Drive at a speed that allows you to stop in the distance you can see to be clear, and give cyclists and, where there is no footpath, pedestrians plenty of space when overtaking," he said.