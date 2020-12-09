A CLASS at Milford Haven Community Primary School has been asked to self-isolate after a positive covid-19 test was confirmed.
Pupils in class 2ZJ have been asked to stay home and self-isolate.
Contacts of the pupil concerned have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Parents and carers do not need to contact the school to find out if their child has been affected.
Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working with the school to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.
Parents/guardians have been given the following advice by Hywel Dda University Health Board: If a child/parent/household member develops symptoms of Covid-19, the entire household should immediately self-isolate, and book a test for the individual with the symptoms. It is unnecessary to test the entire household if they are not symptomatic.
It is the fourth case of the virus that has been confirmed in a school today after positive cases were found at Greenhill School and Prendergast Community Primary School.
A case of the virus was also confirmed at Milford Haven Community Primary School last week.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment