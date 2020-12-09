MEMBERS of the public are being advised to avoid Llanreath beach following the discovery of oil along the shoreline.
Debris at the high water mark has been found covered with globules of oil and there is oil sheen on the rocks.
There is a faint odour of oil in the area.
The stream in the vicinity of the footpath coming down the valley from South Pembrokeshire Golf Club has also been impacted.
Although the beach and footpath will not be closed, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Public Protection division have erected warning signs advising people to be aware of the oil and, if possible, avoid the beach and path at the present time.
Officers have investigated the source of the pollution and are undertaking the necessary clean up measures.
Natural Resources Wales have been notified.