A CASE of Covid-19 was confirmed at Milford Haven Secondary School on Wednesday evening, December 9.
All pupils in Year 7 have been asked to stay home and self-isolate.
As a precautionary measure, whilst the school completes all of the work necessary to identify ‘close contacts’ all pupils in Year 7 are being asked to stay home in the short term and are instructed to self-isolate.
Once the track and trace work has been completed, the school will contact all those who have been identified as ‘close contacts’ with the individual who tested positive.
Only those identified as ‘close contacts’ will be required to self-isolate beyond this point.
Pembrokeshire County Council, Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board are working with the school to ensure that all possible precautionary measures are being taken to minimise risk of transmission of the virus.