Residents at St Teresa's Rest Home in Fishguard have had a burst of Christmas cheer, thanks to children from the local Cylch Meithrin.

The Cylch has a close relationship with the rest home, with the children visiting every half term to sing songs, join in activities and have a snack with the residents.

The children were the care home's last visitors just before the spring lockdown and both the children and the pensioners have missed each other very much.

"We have missed our visits and talk about when we will be able to go back," said cylch leader Sam Watson.

"It's so sad to think of the residents unable to see family and friends for such a long time and with Christmas coming up it must be even harder for them.

"We have a good relationship with Breda [the manager of St Theresa's] and I asked her if she would mind if we made some Christmas cards for the residents."

The parents of one of the cylch children, Beaux, both work at the home so they made arrangements to deliver the cards.

"I hope it brightened the residents' day to know that we still think of them and hope to see them again soon," added Sam.

Breda Griffiths, manager of St Theresa's added:

"The residents were absolutely delighted to receive the cards. They have really missed them and can't wait to see them again."