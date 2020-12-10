A FIRE at an outdoor building in Hakin, Milford Haven, was dealt with by the fire service on Wednesday morning, December 9.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services’ Milford Haven crew were called to the building at 9:23am and the fire was extinguished by 9:57am.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The fire involved an outdoor structure and was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel jet and ceiling hooks.”
