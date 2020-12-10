A ‘CREEPER burglar’ stole items from a Pennar flat in the early hours of this morning, December 10, while the occupants were asleep inside, police have said.
A police spokesman said the alleged ‘creeper burglary’, at River View, Pennar, happened at approximately 2.45am.
“Persons unknown have entered a ground floor flat at the location while the occupants slept and have stolen a gold coloured Rizzla tobacco tin containing tobacco and a double click lighter, before being disturbed.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1163 Furnival at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Members of the public are reminded to lock all doors and windows at their homes and vehicles at night or when unattended to avoid opportunist thieves.