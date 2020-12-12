LAST year, many people came together to attend a local Christingle service in the Diocese of St Davids and I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone who attended these local events.

These special events raise vital funds for The Children's Society to help vulnerable children and young people.

They help us provide direct support to the children and young people who need us most, including those experiencing abuse, neglect or mental health issues, children who may be living in poverty, refugees, or those missing from home or care.

Little did we know at the time that 2020 was going to see a challenge unlike any other experienced before.

Coronavirus has impacted on all our lives.

A collective grief has spread across the nation, for lives lost and moments missed, but we have also seen kindness and unity like we have never seen before, with communities coming together, unsung heroes across all regions and from all walks of life rising up to meet challenges head on. For me, these are the moments of 2020 that will stand out when I think back on this year.

Many of our Christingle services will be carried out virtually and we urge your readers to find out how they can get involved.

One thing we know is that Christingle may be different, but there is still joy and fun to be had this festive season. I have been so heartened by the wonderful creative approach communities have demonstrated to keep Christingle alive during this strange year.

We will share our first ever online national Christingle service on December 13, with special guests and a joyful order of service. Christmas is not cancelled, but it will be different, and you are all invited to join us as we reflect on the year gone by: http://christingle.org/attend

Things may be different, but the one thing that remains is hope.

Together we can keep the joy of Christmas alive. We can keep the light burning bright as we fight for hope for children and young people.

This is why I am encouraging people from the local area to join in, and where they can, donate to The Children's Society. Please join us and share the light of Christingle and see in a year that we hope will bring resolution and calm to our lives.

I wish all your readers a peaceful Christmas and a brighter 2021.

MARK RUSSELL,

CEO, The Children's Society