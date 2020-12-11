“THE UK has spent more money fighting Coronavirus than almost all comparable countries but still languishes towards the bottom of league tables of economic performance in 2020 and deaths caused by the virus,” The Financial Times.

Why is this?

The government appears to be semi-detached from the rest of us, out of touch with the ordinary realities of life. Even the Christmas regulations look to be designed for Home Counties Tory voters ...Rishi Sunak envisages clawing back billions from ordinary people once the pandemic is over, yet the Audit Commission state £18 billion has been distributed in undocumented contracts to government ministers and Tory MPs’ cronies..Even Matt Hancock’s next door neighbour. One rule for the entitled, another for the rest of us.

According to the lowest estimate 58,000 people have died from Coronavirus so far, and yet Old Etonian entitlement still dominates the whole government. Boris Johnson is unwilling to sack ministers, even when they are considered to be bullies or be totally incompetent.

The Audit Commission and MPs highlighted the Johnson government giving PPE contracts to spouses of Tory MPs, or family friends of Boris Johnson or Dominic Cummings. Often to people with no relevant experience. The Audit Commission reported that the £18 billion in contracts were awarded, with insufficient documentation on key decisions and how conflicts of interest were managed.

Government is now seen as a gravy train for hangers on. Insiders had a special VIP channel so that cronies of Tory MPs and peers could access such contracts much more easily.

But it does not stop there. Shipley, Wakefield, Ashford, Knaresborough and Selby and Ainsty Conservative Associations have all received thousands in Covid cash bailouts, as have controversially numerous fox and stag hunting groups. All from tax payers’ money.

And when supporting struggling sports with funding, it is the likes of horse racing and rugby that are first in line. The pattern is consistent - exploit the virus crisis for the benefit of Boris Johnson’s entitled cronies.

Remember this is a government that was reluctant to provide meals for vulnerable hungry children.

ANDREW MILROY,

By email