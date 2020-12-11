PEMBROKESHIRE volunteers for Save the Children (STC) will be celebrating in festive knitwear on today's Christmas Jumper Day after helping to raise £10,000 for the charity.

STC supporters from all over Wales set themselves a target of walking the 870-mile distance of the Wales Coastal Path in the run-up to Christmas Jumper Day, and have tripled that figure to make a total of 2,610 miles.

The Tenby branch of STC, together with husbands and friends, has provided a strong contingent of walkers, with around 50 to 60 taking part across Wales.

Their efforts will help support vulnerable children in Wales and around the world.

"We are thrilled with the total raised," said Caroline Williams, chair of the Tenby branch of the charity.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every one of us.

"For millions of children, their lives changed overnight as schools closed, routine healthcare stopped and the ability to protect children and keep them safe paused.

"Children here in Wales are also suffering from the economic hardships as a direct result from the pandemic.

"Recent research by Save the Children revealed that more than a half of families in Wales on Universal Credit and Child Tax Credits have had to cut back on essentials such as food for adults, heating and electricity, and on items for children such as winter clothes, and this is especially true for families in Pembrokeshire.

“When the crisis hit, Save the Children kicked into action immediately carrying out life-saving work across the globe. But due to the pandemic, the charity also faces challenges, with its revenue expected to fall by millions of pounds this year due to volunteers being unable to raise money."

The Tenby walkers will be marking their success with a socially-distanced coffee on Tenby Bandstand this afternoon.

Now in its ninth year, Christmas Jumper Day has raised an amazing £25.1million.

Lucy Potter, community fundraising manager for Save the Children in Wales, who has also been amongst the walkers, added: “We’re so grateful to our volunteers for coming up with such innovative ideas on how to raise money.

"Taking part in this walking challenge has been a great way of appreciating the beautiful scenery on our doorstep and with every step knowing that we are all helping to make a difference to the lives of families that need our help, now more than ever.

“This year, we are encouraging people to fundraise in whatever way works best – whether that’s a virtual quiz, sweepstake or a social distanced outdoor activity.

"By donating £2 to take part, you really will be making the world better with a sweater.”

Rather than buying a new jumper, Save this Children is encouraging everyone to dig out an old jumper and get crafty or head to your local Save the Children charity shop, or online, to buy a pre-loved festive knit.

People can also order a donation bag online to donate old jumpers for Save the Children to re-sell.

For more information, visit www.savethechildren.org.uk