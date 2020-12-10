RESIDENTS of the Preseli communities are invited to share photographs, films, stories, memories and anything related to life in the Preseli region from the past and the present day.
The invitation is to contribute to a celebration of the unique heritage and culture of the area, part of the Heritage Lottery funded Preseli Heartlands Communities project.
The project had hoped to hold lots of community events, activities and displays celebrate the incredible history of the Preseli area this year.
With this not being possible, this winter it is holding a virtual exhibition, curated by the community, over the medium of Facebook.
Every week, there will be a different theme, such as farming, fashion or sports and people are invited to share old and modern photos, videos, memories, stories or articles about life in the Preseli region.
When posting photos or articles which come from other sources, please, if possible, ensure you have permission from the owner to post them.
The exhibition will run until February and can be seen and added to on the Facebook group Ein Stori Preseli Our Story.
For more information, contact sophie.jenkins@planed.org.uk .