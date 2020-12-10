PEOPLE who may want to travel by train over the festive period are being urged to check their journey details as a new timetable comes into effect.

The new timetable will commence on Sunday, December 13, and there will be a number of changes to departure times.

Over Christmas, services will run into the evening of Thursday, December 24, and as is standard, there will be no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Services will resume with the normal Sunday timetable on December 27 and customers should expect these to be busy.

Customers are advised to consider other travel options on December 27 to ensure there is space for those making essential journeys.

Network Rail are carrying out vital track and signal upgrade work in the Cardiff area from December 27, until Sunday, January 3, so customers traveling to and through the city should expect some changes to journeys, replacement road transport on some services and possible platform alterations.

There is also work on the Western route, which may affect passengers travelling from South Wales into England. There will be a reduced service of trains to Bristol Temple Meads (26 December to 9 January) while the roof is replaced and the station re-wired. The station will still be open.

Customers should use journey planning systems on the Transport for Wales website and National Rail Enquiries to ensure they are informed of their journey details. Transport for Wales also provide a capacity checker that gives customers an idea of which trains may have plenty of space and those that are typically full based on recent travel patterns.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “This has been a difficult year for us all, and the lifting of the travel restrictions for Christmas will be welcomed by many. But it could put additional pressure on rail services, some of which will already be reduced. Please help TfW who will be working hard to get you home safely. Plan your journey by checking ahead and choosing off-peak times wherever possible, wear a face covering and travel responsibly.”

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “With the lifting of travel restrictions we’re anticipating an increased level of demand on the 23, 24 and 27 of December but our teams will be doing all they can to get people home.

“The new timetable from 13 December will see some changes to departure times so it’s vital customers check the latest travel information.”