A PEMBROKE Dock scrapyard has not been allowed to increase the hight or area of permitted stored material following an application to vary planning conditions.
The applicant wants to increase the area of waste storage by around 50 per cent and the hight up to five metres at Highway House, Ferry Terrace.
Planning agent Craig Jones said that it was not an application for new planning permission but “operational changes” which would assist in regulating the site, adding that highway issues had existed in the area previously.
In response to questions from Cllr Mark Carter he added that there had been enforcement action taken by the council in the past and the applicant had been fined.
Local member Cllr Joshua Beynon spoke at Tuesday’s (December 8) planning committee about “major concerns with an increase in storage and hight of the scrap on the site.”
Suggestions were made that an empty council site nearby would be more suitable for the business that has “outgrown” its current site but this was not a planning consideration or in the remit of the committee.
