TWO retrospective applications for farm developments were approved by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee this week.
At its meeting on December 8 the committee gave retrospective permission for an extension to an animal livestock building with associated landscaping at Mathry Farm, Mathry, delegated to the chief planning officer to finalise following the end of a publicity period on December 16.
The extension at the dairy farm covers 1,750 square metres and is required to “support animal welfare and husbandry facilities” not an increase in herd size, a report states.
A retrospective application for a livestock building, below ground slurry tank and associated works at Middle Woodstock, Woodstock was also approved.
The 188 hectare beef farm sought permission to retain a 1,670 square metre agricultural building for the housing of livestock with a below ground slurry tank.
“The application site is located adjacent to the existing group of agricultural buildings and as such is well related to the existing farm complex,” a planning report states.