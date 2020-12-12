A HOLIDAY park in eastern Pembrokeshire can swap some of its touring caravan and camping pitches for more static caravans after planning permission was approved.
Llandissilio Holiday Park’s application for the regularisation of ten static caravans, along with another 22, in lieu of 36 touring caravans and 20 tents was approved on December 8.
Llandissilio Holiday park is an established static, touring and tented camping park with “permission for a total of 66 touring caravans, 30 static caravans, 20 tented camping pitches, 5 chalets and 2 mobile homes,” states a planning report.
There is also a clubhouse containing a licensed bar and games room, an indoor swimming pool with changing facilities, a laundrette, a reception/office building and toilet blocks, as well as owner accommodation, on site.
Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee accepted the officer recommendation that the application be approved subject to a number of conditions including a time limit for commencement, holiday occupancy and that a biodiversity enhancement scheme also be submitted for approval.
Environmental improvements throughout the site are included in the plan such as extra planting and the reduction in areas of hard standing.