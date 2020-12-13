A NEW four-bedroom house in a residential garden has been approved in Pembroke Dock by the council’s planning committee.
The application for a split level property in the garden of Awelfa on Milton Terrace was recommended for approval by planning officers but had to be decide by committee on December 8 as the applicant is related to a councillor.
It would be split level because of the levels of the site and includes a basement garage under part of the west side of the house.
The proposal includes an entrance hall, kitchen/diner, sitting room, study/playroom, utility, W.C and two bedrooms on the ground floor with a staircase leading to a further two bedrooms, bathroom and lounge area within the roofspace.
The painted rendered house will have a slate covered roof and powered coated aluminium window frames and doors, with a garden to the east side and rear as well as a patio area, drive and turning area to the front.
There were a number of objections to the plan raising concerns about design, boundary treatment, impact on neighbours and land ownership, plan accuracy and highway safety all of which were resolved, with the design considered “acceptable within the street-scene and Conservation Area.”
Local member Cllr Brian Hall said the road was an “accident black spot” but said he would not move refusal of the application or vote on the recommendation.