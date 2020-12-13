PUPILS at Monkton Priory CP School had a surprise visit from Father Christmas and his elf this week.
The pair handed out presents and hot chocolate to the excited pupils and they were even lucky enough to have snow thanks to Valero, who kindly donated a snow machine making it a magical experience for the children.
Head Teacher Dylan Lawrence and the staff wanted to provide the children with a special experience after a very challenging year when Nativity plays and carol services were cancelled due to the pandemic. The winter wonderland more than made up for it.