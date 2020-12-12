PEMBROKE Rotary Club annually sponsors and awards prizes to pupils of local schools for partaking in various Rotary competitions
These include categories such as Young Writer, Young Photographer, Young Artist, and also Youth Speaks.
This year has been no exception with the various activities being undertaken at the schools during the spring term.
However due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by Covid-19 there has been considerable delay in collating information.
Pembroke Rotary Club is indebted to staff at all partaking schools for their continued, dedicated and enthusiastic support under very difficult circumstances.
The district winners are normally invited to receive their awards at the Welsh Senedd. However, this has not been possible this year.
Pembroke Rotary Club would like to congratulate and thank all pupils who took part and would apologise to any pupil if their name has been omitted due the difficult circumstances.
Many thanks to Rotarians Dennis Jones and Vanessa Walker who organised the event on behalf of Pembroke Rotary Club.
Many congratulations to the following:
Ellie May Cunningham, Pembroke Dock C P School - winner of the Young Writer in the Local and District level.
Morgan Odlin, Pembroke Dock C P School – winner of the Young Artist in the Local and District level.
Ciaran Lawler, Golden Grove C P School – winner of the Young Photographer in the Local category.
Martha Wilson, Ysgol Harri Tudur – Young Photographer – Local winner - Senior Section.
Daisy Smith, Ysgol Harri Tudur – Youth Speaks – winner best proposer.