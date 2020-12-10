Four community projects that aim to reduce carbon emissions and respond to the climate emergency are to receive support totalling more than £39,000 from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

At its November meeting, the Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) Committee agreed to support applications by Theatr Gwaun, Marloes and St Brides Village Hall, Pembrokeshire Mencap Ltd and The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Chairman of the SDF Committee, Cllr Mike James said: “We were delighted to see such variety in the applications we received as they demonstrate the innovative ways communities in the National Park are playing their part to respond to the climate emergency.

“We would encourage any community-led group or organisation that needs support to fund projects that will help reduce carbon and/or respond to climate change to apply as soon as possible.”

Theatr Gwaun will use the funding to install solar panels as part of its work to reduce energy consumption at the theatre, cinema and events venue.

The funding granted to Marloes and St Brides Community Hall will contribute to the purchase and installation of a Battery System to supplement a new photovoltaic (PV) system, enabling the hall to store any power surplus and in turn reducing running costs and minimising the community carbon footprint.

Pembrokeshire Mencap Ltd was awarded financial support to contribute to four areas of energy efficiency measures at Stackpole Gardens, Pembroke including pipework to connect to a rainwater collection tank to a pond, improve insulation to hot water pipes and a solar powered unit for a wash station.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales’ SDF funding will pay towards water system improvements and solar panels and system upgrade on the islands of Skomer and Skokholm.

Lisa Morgan, Head of Islands and Marine for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, added: “We have identified several areas where we could reduce our carbon emissions and save money, which can then be better spent on our crucial conservation work.

“This grant will enable us to bring the essentials of everyday life to both Skomer and Skokholm, updating existing solar systems to approve efficiency and installing UV filters to make the island’s spring water safe to drink.

“Both islands will be able to drink their spring water without having to boil it first and the Skokholm wardens and volunteers are really excited at the prospect of a hot shower next season.”

In addition to the four successful projects, two applications were deferred for more information to be submitted to the committee and one was unsuccessful.

The next deadline for applications is 12 noon on Monday, December 14, 2020.