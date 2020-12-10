A MILFORD Haven man has been fined £40 after he stole razor blades from the Boots store in Haverfordwest.
Jordan Cooney, aged 25, of Wentworth Close, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 8.
The offence occurred on November 2, 2020 when he stole several razor blades to the value of £90.
Cooney will also have to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £85.
No claim for compensation was made as the items were recovered.