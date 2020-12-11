Home schooling has come back onto parents' radars with yesterday's news that schools in Pembrokeshire are closing early for Christmas and that most children's last day will now be next Monday, December 14.

At the recent Pembrokeshire County Council schools and learning overview and scruting meeting councillors heard that home schooling has risen around 40 per cent in Pembrokeshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee heard that 272 children being taught using elective home education, an increase in those opting out of school based learning of around 90 this year.

The virtues of learning at home have been extolled by one Fishguard mum who said that her teenage sons were excelling at college, having been home educated since junior school.

Jana Davidson started home schooling her two sons when they were aged eight and seven.

"We decided to take our two boys out of school and home school because we realised the school system just didn't suit them," said Jana.

"They were falling behind and us not being Welsh speakers made it increasingly difficult for us to help them as they progressed into key stage two."

When it was time for Jana's sons to progress to secondary school learning Jana gave them the option to return to school.

"Neither wanted to and their education was actually ahead of their peers as we could focus on strengths and weaknesses one to one," said Jana.

"For our boys home education was definitely the better option as it gave them the chance to really learn and explore in a time frame and environment that suited them.

"It meant we could deal with any issues immediately and take our time to ensure they had a full and varied education trying alternative was on subjects that didn't suit them.

"They had an active social life throughout and were members of various groups. Both are now at college and excelling so we certainly have no regrets at all."

