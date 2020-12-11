A £175million lottery jackpot will be handed to one lucky winner ahead of Christmas.

The record EuroMillions prize reached it’s $200million cap last Friday and with no winner so far it must be won by the draw on December 18 or before.

The prize would make you richer than Adele (£150m) and Sir Tom Jones (£170m).

Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor Andy Carter said last week: “The jackpot on Friday night is truly mind-blowing.

“A UK winner would be propelled to the top of the rich list and immediately be able to make all of their friends and families dreams come true.

“Imagine trying to get all of the gifts under the tree this Christmas – unbelievable.”

The National Lottery Good Causes campaign raises £30 million each week on average for charities and organisations across the UK.

There is a EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday meaning there are two chances to win every week.

Players pick five numbers between 1-50 plus two Lucky Stars which are numbers between 1-12. There is also a Lucky Dip option where you will be given a slip of randomly selected numbers.

It costs £2.50 per entry to play and you can play up to seven lines and buy up to 10 pay slips at a time.

To play you will need to buy your ticket before 7:30pm on the day of the draw.

You can play in-store or you can enter online via the National Lottery app or by visiting the website.