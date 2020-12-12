VOTING to decide on Pembrokeshire's most glitzy, sparkly, wackiest Christmas town opens today, Saturday, December 12.

Across the county communities have been posting their videos and pictures on Planed's Sparkle Pembrokeshire Facebook page.

Planed's fun and fancy project is encouraging people countywide to light up the current doom and gloom with a good old-fashioned slice of Christmas cheer.

Amroth to Abereiddy, from Stackpole to St David's, from Milford Haven to Marloes Sands, the project is searching for the sparkliest community in the county.

"Think of the town in bloom competition, only at Christmas, with Christmas lights and displays and no judges or prizes, just the pride of being the most sparkling town in Pembrokeshire," said Planed's chief sparkle sprinkler.

"We really want to help share the enjoyment communities generate at this time of year, even in these challenging times. This competition is a great opportunity to s show off your town and share your festive spirit with the rest of the county."

Sparkle Pembrokeshire has been encouraging everyone to post photographs of their homes, businesses, community centres or decorated towns.

Now everyone will have a chance to vote on their favourite town display before one is crowned most sparkling.

There are also categories for the most sparkling Christmas choir, festive recipes, community events, the sparkliest scarecrow and the weird one.

"I am delighted Planed can support this initiative as part of our commitment to the communities of Pembrokeshire," said Planed CEO, Iwan Thomas.

You can find out more about Sparkle Pembrokeshire and vote for your favourite by visiting the Facebook page @SparklePembs.