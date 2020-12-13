GWYNDAF Lewis is one of 10 people or groups from across Wales who is to be honoured in a special programme on S4C for those who have achieved amazing things during the cornavirus pandemic.

Gwyndaf, from Efailwen, lost his mother Undeg, who was a well-known and popular figure in the Cyrmych area, to Covid-19 earlier this year.

He decided to run a 50-mile marathon in a day in her memory and also to raise money for the ICU Unit in Glangwili Hospital where his mother was cared for. He raised nearly £40,000.

As well as the award, Gwyndaf, who is a keen cyclist, received a special video message from champion cyclist Geraint Thomas, who has also sent him a signed jersey.

Gwyndaf said: “Mum was a very popular person – she did a lot in the community. She was clerk to the local community council, she was a secretary at the local newspaper (papur bro Y Cardi Bach) – she did a lot for us as a family, for me and my brother and sister.

“We really miss her.

“You’ve just got to keep going by setting yourself challenges. Not to forget about what has happened but to try to think about other things as well.

“It has been a difficult year for everybody – it still is. We’ve lost our mum but we are trying to keep going one day at a time.

“The money that we raised goes to show how much love and respect people had for my mum in the community.”

Gwyndaf’s father Tudur Lewis said: “I am very proud of him – the fact that he has picked himself up at such an uncertain time and having lost his mother as well. I am so proud of him.”

Dathlu Dewrder: Arwyr 2020 (Celebrating Bravery: Heroes of 2020) will be screened on S4C on Friday (December 18, 9pm) featuring Gwyndaf and others who have made a difference during the pandemic.

From the staff in care homes to those who rose to the challenge by sewing PPEs for hours on end, from those who collected money for several NHS health boards and to those who lost loved ones – everybody has their story to tell and each story is worth hearing.

In the company of Elin Fflur and Owain Tudur Jones, S4C will say thanks by presenting a special award by the blacksmith Ann Catrin to its heroes on behalf of S4C and the whole of Wales.

The hour-long programme will also include Rhythwyn Evans from Silian, Ceredigion, Cwmaman Food Bank and Joseff, aged 10 from Cardiff.

Rhythwyn was inspired by Captain Tom Moore and he celebrated his 91st birthday by walking around his house 91 times, raising £50,000 for the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Rhythwyn says during the programme: “I had seen what Captain Tom had done and I thought, to an extent, that I could do something similar.”

Bringing everything to a rousing finale, Elin Fflur will sing a brand-new song to honour those featured.