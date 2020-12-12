A DYFED-Powys Police officer has been dismissed from the force without notice following a public misconduct hearing on December 9.
The outcome was determined by an independent panel after the officer, who was based in Carmarthenshire, accepted that his conduct was a breach of the standards of professional behaviour for police officers relating to discreditable conduct, and that it was so serious that it amounted to gross misconduct.
The conduct in question occurred while off-duty and it involved the officer contacting his wife and other members of his family through telephone calls and messaging in a manner that was aggressive and abusive, causing his wife and children to become upset and frightened.
The officer also admitted historical instances of aggression towards his wife.
Chief Constable Mark Collins welcomed the decision of the panel and said: “I would like to make it clear that Dyfed-Powys Police take matters of this nature extremely seriously and that, as a service, Dyfed-Powys will continue to support all victims of crime and will strive to maintain high standards of professional behaviour within the force.
“Any officer or staff member whose conduct falls short of the high standards expected will be held to account.”