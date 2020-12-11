NEW inclusive play equipment will soon be on its way to the Pembroke Dock Memorial Park after an order was placed by the park’s charity.

The Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park was set up in 2011 and is made up entirely of volunteers.

The charity aims to make the biggest park in Pembroke Dock accessible, fun and welcoming to all.

They are driving the redevelopment of the park by installing modern, disability friendly equipment which is suitable for all ages.

Dominating the new equipment will be a matrix with climbing frames up to a platform and slide, with monkey bars and a spinner to the side.

In addition to this will be a rocking buddy board, a pendulum swing with basket, a swirling roundabout - suitable for wheelchair users - and a set of 5 a side football goals. This will be finished off with safety matting and paths to make it accessible for everyone.

Before deciding on the design of the new equipment, local schools and groups were approached for ideas and a consultation in 2018 received over 1,100 responses from residents and school pupils all interested in exciting future plans for the park.

Josh Beynon, Secretary for the charity said: “I have been involved in the project since 2018 and have been driven by the need to have an inclusive play space at the heart of Pembroke Dock. Phase 1 is just the beginning of this project and we hope to continue to complete phase 2 and 3 over the next few years.”

The Friends had hoped to be able to secure additional funding for a three-phase project and have previously been turned down for National Lottery grants.

The decision was made to use existing funds and progress with phase 1 whilst continuing to fundraise for the further phases.

Lynette Round, Chairperson for Friends of Pembroke Dock Memorial Park said: “I grew up a stones-throw away and the park played an important part throughout my childhood and I have loved bringing my children there too. It is important for all children today to have a fun place to play.

“The Friends send their thanks to Pembroke Dock Town Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and all the general public for their support and donations to date.”