FOUR Pembrokeshire students have been successful in securing scholarships from the Port of Milford Haven under its prestigious Scholarship Scheme.

Launched in 2003, the Port has already supported over 70 students through a financial award and work experience.

This year Ella Staden-Coats from Treffgarne, Joshua Price from St Davids, Menna John from Maenclochog and Sam Morris from Dale all impressed the panel with their academic and personal achievements, as well as their ambitions for the future.

Ella is studying English Literature with Writing at the University of the West of England in Bristol, Joshua is at Lancaster University studying Medicine and Surgery, Menna is on a Geography degree at the University of Liverpool and Sam is at the University of Bath studying Economics.

They will all receive £1,500 and be invited to the Port for a work placement next year.

Sitting on the panel was Chairman of the Port, Chris Martin; Maxine Thomas, Designated Senior Lead for Safeguarding and Learner Wellbeing at Pembrokeshire College and Headteacher of Haverfordwest High VC School Jane Harries.

Chris was once again impressed with the standard of applications, commenting: “It was a privilege to speak to so many talented young people from Pembrokeshire, they are a credit to themselves and their families.

“I have no doubt they will all excel at university and into the future when they pursue their career aspirations. We hope the scholarships from the Port will assist them, not only financially, but through the valuable experience and skills they will gain from the work placements.”