A NORTH Pembrokeshire haulage firm that “put its employees and other road users in danger” has had its licence revoked for forging vehicle maintenance records.

A public inquiry was held after the Llanfyrnach firm Mansel Davies & Son Ltd pleaded guilty to 19 counts of forgery and counterfeiting maintenance documents for goods vehicles back in September 2019.

In a written report by Nicholas Denton, the traffic commissioner, he described the company as “irredeemably tainted” by its conduct in failing to carry out preventative maintenance on its fleet of lorries.

The traffic commissioner said he considered the company’s maintenance malpractice to far outweigh more recent improvements and the “introduction of new, more capable and more ethical directors”.

Mr Denton said he “firmly believes” the company - which employs around 300 people - deserves to go out of business.

Recording a decision, the traffic commissioner revoked the company’s operating licence with effect from February 1, 2021.

Rhodri Wyn and Stephen Mansel Edward Davies were disqualified from acting as transport managers and company directors David Kaye Mansel Davies and Stephen Mansel Edward Davies were disqualified from holding an operator's licence.

While Mr Denton said he was “impressed” by the firm’s new directors - Sasha Davies, Scott Davies and Jamie Evans – he was not willing to give them a licence.

The report said: “I do not believe that the general public would understand if the licence of Mansel Davies & Son Ltd were to be revoked on account of the extensive malpractice described above, only for a licence to be granted to Mansel Davies and Son Group Ltd, operating the same vehicles in the same livery from the same operating centre.”

Adding: “I believe that the fresh start would be more real and visible to customers, employees, the general public and the regulator if Group were to change its name so that the name Mansel Davies no longer appeared.

"Its methods have put its employees and other road users in danger, as well as constituting grossly unfair competition against those hauliers who run compliant maintenance regimes.

"The breach of trust by the company has been so great and the directors responsible so little inclined to admit responsibility that I cannot, looking at the overall record of the company, be confident that it will comply in the future."

On February 11, 2020, Swansea Crown Court fined the company £380,000 with costs of £120,000.

Jonathan Wyn Phillips, an administrative assistant for the firm, was also handed a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £1,640 in costs and surcharges.

