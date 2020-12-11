A PROPOSAL has been put forward which could see the speed limit on part of the A477 near Neyland reduced to 40mph.

Neyland Town Council recently requested that the county council’s Highways department introduce a 40mph limit which would cover WP Lewis, Sinclair Garage, Honeyborough Roundabout and onto the cycle crossing to the south.

Beyond the cycle crossing, heading towards Pembroke Dock, the speed limit would revert to 50mph.

A spokesperson for the council said that a recent survey indicated that there was a ‘good compliance’ within the existing speed limits along the road.

Heading towards Milford Haven, it is proposed that the speed limit revert to 50mph after the Sinclair garage. A spokesperson added that providing a 40mph limit along that stretch of road to include WP Lewis was ‘unlikely to be observed’.

The County Council’s Highways Group Engineer for infrastructure, Stephen Benger said: “Based on the findings it appears that a 40mph for part of the area sought would be feasible and the extension of the 50 mph past WP Lewis could be considered, subject to a final confirmatory survey at WP Lewis which is programmed in.”

During the last 60 months there have been four collisions along that stretch of road which resulted in injury. One of those was serious, the other three were classed as slight.

One of those occurred when a driver was waiting to turn right and was hit from behind while another involved a pedestrian who was walking on the carriageway in dark clothing.

The matter was discussed at the latest meeting of Neyland Town Council, held on Monday, December 7.