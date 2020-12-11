SENEDD Member Paul Davies is urging people to check before they donate items to help ensure their donations reach genuine charities this Christmas.

Action Fraud, the Charity Commission, and the Fundraising Regulator have all warned that while most fundraising appeals and collections are genuine, criminals can set up fake charities, or even impersonate well-known charitable organisations, to deceive victims.

By giving to a registered, regulated charity this Christmas, people across Pembrokeshire can have assurance that their funds will be accounted for in line with charity law.

To find out which charities are operating in Preseli Pembrokeshire please visit the Charity Commission’s improved Register of charities.

With Action Fraud and the charity regulators, Mr Davies is urging everyone to follow some simple steps to ensure they have a #FraudFreeXmas this year.

Mr Davies said: “There has been so much community spirit shown by people across Pembrokeshire this year and I’d like to thank everyone for the efforts made to look out for vulnerable neighbours and residents.

“I also want to encourage those across Preseli Pembrokeshire who choose to donate this Christmas, to support registered charities and to be vigilant against ‘charity’ scams. It’s deeply concerning to hear that there are scams around and so please be vigilant and only give to registered charities.”

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, said: “Charities do incredibly important work, helping those in greatest need, especially at this time of year. Unfortunately, criminals will try to abuse the generosity and goodwill of others and this can have a huge financial impact on charities and the good causes they support.

“We would encourage people not to be put off donating to charities, but instead to be vigilant. Make sure you do your research and follow our simple steps to ensure you’re giving your money to a legitimate charity. Don’t let your donations end up in the wrong hands this Christmas.”