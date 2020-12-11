PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader David Simpson has provided a further coronavirus update.

“As we head towards Christmas 2020, we continue to be talking about and tackling Covid-19.

“Back in March it was hard to comprehend that a pandemic would impact on us all as it has done.

“Easter came and went, and then we headed into the summer period and now winter is upon us and Christmas is only two weeks away, but still the main talking point and concern is Covid-19.

“We are still seeing an increase in the number of cases across our county, which is a concern to us all.

“Just today, a further 47 cases have been recorded in Pembrokeshire and the rate stands at 172.5 cases per 100,000.

“We all need to think and consider our actions and how the simplest things can reduce the spread of the virus - I urge you all not to be complacent now.

“The impact of coronavirus has also been seen this week with the decisions to move to online learning for our schools.

“Face-to-face teaching ends today (Friday) for learners in our secondary school before moving to online learning for the remainder of the term.

“Primary School pupils will be in school on Monday (December 14) before starting online learning the following day for the rest of the week.

“I want to pay tribute to the efforts of all our learners and school staff over the past few months in trying circumstances.

“I also want to thank all the parents that have supported our learners. Everyone has worked together.

“I would urge everyone to not think of this time as an early Christmas holiday but engage with the online learning.

“With pupils at home it is another chance to restrict mixing with other households and help reduce the spread, the more people we meet the higher risk we pose of spreading the virus.

“I’m limiting my movement to ensure I adhere to the advice – please everyone, let’s keep going and keep strong. Lives are at risk, we need to keep each other safe

“It is very satisfying to be able to end this message with some good news and hope for the future.

“The arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine this week is a world changing event.

“Pembrokeshire is at the forefront of this historic landmark in the pandemic and Hywel Dda UHB will be vaccinating 975 staff this week, which is incredible given the pace of this development.

“Vaccination is the step to save lives and this announcement is a significant moment for us all.

“I’d like to thank everyone from across the organisation – and our partners – who are working tirelessly to ensure we are prepared and ready to deliver this vaccine to protect our frontline staff and the clinically vulnerable in our community

“I urge you all if you are offered the vaccine to consider taking this up – we all need to be protected from this virus. Getting the vaccination will save lives.”

“I’m also very pleased to announce that I have been in contact with Lapland to check on Father Christmas.

“Father Christmas and his helpers are very busy preparing for the big day. I am pleased to say there are no travel restrictions in place for him and his reindeers.

“Christmas is always a very special time of year, so please everyone welcome in Christmas but let’s do it safely this year.”