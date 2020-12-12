A SMALL number of employees were made redundant from the Pembroke Power Station recently as the energy firm RWE looked to restructure its operations.
The company confirmed that a number of those who had been made redundant had been able to find other employment.
They also said that they had supported those affected using its Employee Assistance Programme, which provides counselling and advice on health and work life balance.
A spokesperson for RWE said: “The energy market RWE Generation UK operates in continues to be extremely challenging. To ensure the company is robust enough to withstand these challenges, we must adapt.
“Over the past eighteen months we have been reviewing the way we are structured, and how we operate, to ensure that our business model utilises our assets and people in the most effective way.
“We expect the transition to our new operating model to take place around the turn of the year. Unfortunately, this has resulted in staff reductions from across the business.”
