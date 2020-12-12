A WEST Wales motorist was yesterday (Friday, December 11) sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.

Rhydian Glyn Lloyd Jones, of Lady Road, Llechryd, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Marcus John Heighton, aged 31, by dangerous driving on September 21 last year.

The 52-year-old was also handed a four-year disqualification from driving with an extended test pass requirement when he appeared before Swansea Crown Court.

Jones pleaded guilty following a lengthy police investigation.

Mr Heighton, from Llechryd, had been riding his Honda CBR motorcycle along the A484 from Cenarth towards Llechryd on Saturday, September 21, when Jones crossed the carriageway into his path, colliding with Mr Heighton, who was in his correct lane and riding in a safe manner.

Subsequent enquiries revealed that Jones had been using his hand-held mobile phone a short time before the collision. Mr Heighton sustained serious injuries and tragically died as a result of the collision.

The family of Mr Heighton said after the hearing: “Although sentencing has been passed, this will never bring Marcus home.

“We are relieved that the prosecution case is over and would like to thank everyone involved in this investigation.”

PC Eleri Edwards, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Heighton at this difficult time.

“This case brings a stark reminder to all motorist the absolute need to drive responsibly at all times. The inattention of motorists costs the lives of innocent people.

“His Honour Judge Geraint Walters commented that the use of the mobile phone by Mr Jones played an aggravating part in this tragedy.

“We hope that this sentence will bring some form of closure to the family as they continue to grieve for Marcus.”