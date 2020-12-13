LEARNERS on a Futureworks traineeship programme have taken part in an industry engagement visit with Jenkins and Davies Engineering at their temporary engineering site at the Port of Pembroke.
Jenkins and Davies were happy to welcome the learners said Robert Gibson, senior project manager.
“The visit allowing us to engage with the local community and generate some interest in engineering as a career pathway through experiencing a working mechanical engineering site first-hand,” he said.
“Jenkins and Davies are the principal contractor working on critical path engineering works for a local client at the Port of Pembroke.
“To make this project a success there are a number of companies with a variety of skillsets on site ranging from welders to steel erectors, platers, pipe fitters, riggers, electricians, instrument piping, scaffolders and non-destructive ND technicians.”
Futureworks is part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s community services directorate.
Darren Thomas, the council’s head of infrastructure, said: “This was a great opportunity for the programme participants to actually get on site and see what work goes on there.
“We’re really grateful to Jenkins and Davies for enabling this to happen in a safe manner, particularly given the current restrictions.”
• Futureworks Traineeships help young people aged 16-18 years to gain the skills and experience needed to get a job or progress to further learning or an apprenticeship in the future. Young people receive a learning allowance and help with travel while they are on the programme.
For more information contact Futureworks on 01437 776437, email futureworks@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or see facebook.com/FutureworksPembs