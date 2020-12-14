A £55 million investment that will help future-proof the Swansea Bay City Region’s digital infrastructure has been welcomed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee has approved a programme of digital infrastructure and connectivity improvements which will now be submitted to the UK Government and Welsh Government for final approval.

The City Deal digital infrastructure programme will benefit residents and businesses in all parts of the City Region, which includes Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea. It’s estimated to be worth £318 million to the regional economy in the next 15 years.

The digital infrastructure programme will help to ensure the region’s cities, towns and business parks have competitive access to full-fibre connectivity.

The programme will also focus on improving access to broadband in the region’s rural communities, while stimulating the market to create competition between digital providers for the benefit of consumers.

Cllr David Simpson, Pembrokeshire County Council leader, said: “The regional Swansea Bay City Deal digital infrastructure programme will have benefits for residents and businesses across the whole City Region – including Pembrokeshire – so Joint Committee’s approval for the submission of the business case to both governments for final sign-off is very welcome.

“Digital connectivity underpins most aspects of daily life nowadays, and this programme will build on all the work we’re already carrying out in Pembrokeshire to improve connectivity here.

“Once the digital infrastructure programme secures final approval, we look forward to working with our partners across the City Region to ensure our residents and businesses have opportunities to access the quality of connectivity they need and deserve.

“As digital capabilities and mobile technologies continue to develop, top quality digital infrastructure will also be important to ensure Pembrokeshire and the Swansea Bay City Region have the digital foundations in place to benefit from future innovation.”

The digital infrastructure programme is seeking a £25 million City Deal investment, with remaining funding contributions split between the public and private sectors.

Funded by the UK Government, the Welsh Government, the public sector and the private sector, the Swansea Bay City Deal is being led by Carmarthenshire County Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, in partnership with Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea Bay University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board.