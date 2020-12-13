READERS may remember the first of the saplings that was grown on from a cutting taken from the now famous gingko tree in Pembroke Dockyard was ceremonially planted in Kure Naval base in Japan on July 1.

On November 22, another sapling was planted at Tagayama Park in Kagoshima.

This is beside the grave of Marshal Admiral Hehachiro Togo, who, after his stay in Pembroke Dock, arranged for the Pembroke Dock tree to be planted.

Up until the middle of the 19th century, Japan had isolated herself from the rest of the world.

Then came the realisation that China and Russia both had steam navies and there was a fear that one or both would invade Japan.

The Japanese government asked Britain ,the nation with the most powerful navy in the world at that time, to build a navy and train Japanese sailors to crew the new ships.

Three ships were ordered in Britain. One of them, the Hiei, was built in the little Jacobs Pill shipyard in Bufferland, Pembroke Dock.

Sons of Samurai were sent to the Royal Naval College, to be trained as officers in the new Imperial Japanese Navy. One of them, Heihachiro Togo, qualified as a lieutenant and was sent to Pembroke Dock to help in the construction of Hiei, a 2,200 ton armoured corvette.

On arrival in Japan he sent a ginkgo sapling back to Pembroke Dock with the request: "Please plant this tree in the garden of my lodging house in appreciation of the kindnesses shown me during my stay in Pembroke Dock".

Lt Togo rose to become Japan's most famous admiral and had defeated the Chinese navy in 1895 and totally destroyed the Russian Baltic fleet at the Battle of Tsushima in 1905, thus ensuring Japan could not be invaded.

The tree flourished and was almost forgotten until David James started campaigning to rebuild a memorial over the grave of ten Japanese sailors buried in Angle churchyard.

David had told the Japanese people of the existence of this tree and he was tasked with taking cuttings from it, have them potted on until they were strong enough to travel, and arrange their transportation to Japan.

Because of this, David and Margaret James were invited by the Japan -British Society of Kagoshima to attend the ceremony and David was asked to make a speech about the tree and how it is strengthening the bonds of friendship between Wales and Japan.

Unfortunately, David has been rather ill of late, plus the Covid threat and the attendant travel restrictions, he was with great regret unable to accept the invitation.

However, he asked his Japanese granddaughter Suzuko Sakai if she would act as his ambassador and read the speech for him at the event.

She was delighted to do so, and so, on the day she dressed in her kimono and wore a friendship lapel badge showing the Japanese and Welsh flags.

She was given a large red rosette identifying her as one of the guests of honour at the event.