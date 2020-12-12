A NUMBER of patients at St Non’s adult mental health ward, part of Bro Cerwyn/St Brynach day hospitals in Haverfordwest have been isolated after testing positive for Covid-19.
A Hywel Dda University Health Board spokesman said:
“All patients are stable and being cared for in isolation and according to Covid-19 and infection prevention guidelines, with appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment and social distancing.
“Hywel Dda University Health Board will continue to assess and deliver mental health care in the community, and make alternative arrangements for anyone who requires hospital care. Robust contingency plans are in place to ensure the best possible care is provided to patients when they need it."
If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 (a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste), please stay at home and book a test at: gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19