FLOOD alerts have been issued for many parts of Pembrokeshire following the heavy rain.

Flood warnings have been issued today by National Resources Wales (NRW) locally at Solva and Llanddowror and flood alerts issued for rivers in the Eastern and Western Cleddau catchment areas, north and west Pembrokeshire and the whole of the Pembrokeshire Coast.

The flood warnings concerned areas adjacent to the river in Llanddowror, and, in Solva,both sides of the river, upstream and downstream of the A487 road bridge, including the road through Main Street.

Referring to the flood alerts, NRW said: “Rivers in the Eastern Cleddau catchment.

The rainfall is forecast to continue to ease. The heaviest rainfall has now cleared the area. The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land during the next 24 hours.

“Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth.

“High tides are predicted over the next few days, especially from Monday morning's high tide. Tides will then peak on Wednesday, December 16. The winds are forecast to be southerly force 7 occasionally gale force 8, veering southwest on Monday. Offshore waves are expected to be large.

“In particular Newgale is likely to be affected by wave action and debris being swept up the shingle bank. Low lying coastal roads may have minor flooding. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.

“Rivers on the north and west coast of Pembrokeshire. The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land during the next 12 hours.

“Rivers in the Western Cleddau catchment. The combination of ground conditions, existing river levels and forecast rainfall quantities gives a high risk of flooding of low-lying land during the next 12 hours.

Flood alerts mean flooding is possible - be prepared.

Pembrokeshire County Council has issued this warning: "Traffic Update at 15:30: The weather front has cleared east improving conditions on the road. Water levels are decreasing and the next rainfall is not expected to be as heavy. Crews will monitor situation on the network. Please continue to observe care when driving and follow the warning signs.

Roads reopened:

* Monkton to Hundleton

* Roads at Crosshands have cleared and road passable with care.

Roads to remain closed:

* B4318 at Gumfreston to remain closed overnight. Surface flooding has cleared on the remainder of the road from Carew to Gumfreston.

* The road from Neyland to Rosemarket remains closed at present

* The A4139 from Lamphey to Penally will be reassessed at 4PM and a decision made on closure/opening.

Other updates:

* Flood warning at Solva was just above threshold and the main road did not flood.

* Water levels were lowered on the Commons to ease flooding before high tide

Thank you to the crews who have been out all day dealing with flooding in difficult conditions."

The council had earlier stated: "Due to widespread flooding across roads in the county, we urge drivers to avoid areas prone to flooding and only consider travel if essential."

Images of flooding in the south of the county have been sent in to the Western Telegraph, including these pictures of the Stepaside/Wisemans Bridge area sent in by local photographer Malcolm Richards.

There has also been flooding at St Florence, encouraging a local to go 'white water rafting'.

