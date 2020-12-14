A 6,500-mile charity challenge over land and sea has been completed by a group of endurance sportswomen from the Tenby area.
The Dreamcatchers team doubled their fundraising target and raised £3,000 to be divided between Pembrokeshire mental health charity Give the Boys a Lift and the Wales Air Ambulance.
They powered their way through three months of walking, cycling, swimming and running, with the Welsh Three Peaks as the curtain-raiser on September 12.
The girls gathered on Tenby’s North Beach on Saturday morning to celebrate acheiving their 6,500 miles.
Caroline Cumberlin came up with the idea of the fundraiser to help charities affected by the coronavirus pandemic after the sportswomen’s usual events were put on hold.
She said: “My whole team of Dreamcatchers embraced this brainchild of mine, continued through injury; wind and rain, a two-week lockdown, shielding and other challenges and never stopped encouraging one another or clocking up the miles.”
The group thanked everyone who has donated and followed them, including Lloyds Bank for match-funding £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance, Harbour Wealth of Tenby which gave a £150 kick-start to the fundraising, Big Brums who sponsored the Dreamcatchers’ tops and Manorbier Post Office and Stores for sponsoring jackets.
The Dreamcatchers are Caroline Cumberlin, Lana Brace, Philippa Graham, Jo Carlile, Amy Drewett, Evie Fowke,Tracey Scotcher, Cindy Richards, Anne Rossiter, Alex Rees and Nina Goldsworthy-Griffiths, with Debbie Williams taking part up to the Welsh Three Peaks.
Donations can still be made via justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dreamcatchers12