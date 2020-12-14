ON THURSDAY December, 17 from 5pm-7pm – weather permitting – you can take a Christmassy walk around Solva and spot the Advent windows.
Last December Solva created its first living advent calendar to great effect, with windows around the village lighting up to reveal many interesting, colourful, individual displays of ideas.
The event was so successful the village has decided to repeat it this year.
The decorated windows are lit every night between 5pm and10 pm from December 1 to December 24.
On Thursday you can collect your map at Parc Y Capel for a mince pie and some mulled wine. Remember to bring a torch and wear warm clothes.
If it's raining, the event will move to Friday 18, Saturday 19 or Sunday 20 December. Please ring Lena on 07805 717556 to check.
Maps are also available at the Top Shop and Window on Wales.