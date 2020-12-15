THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion - have seen coronavirus cases increase by 922 in just one week, with 22 further deaths due to Covid-19.

The latest figures that were released by Public Health Wales on Monday, December 14, show 23 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Pembrokeshire from the previous day, four in Ceredigion and 64 in Carmarthenshire, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda at 147.

There has now been a total of 1,366 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 822 in Ceredigion and 4,622 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire has seen an additional 165 cases, Ceredigion 107, and Carmarthenshire 650.

The previous Monday, December, the UHB saw an increase in cases of 233 in a week in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion 127, and Carmarthenshire 595, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda at 125.

On that date there were a total of 1,201 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 715 in Ceredigion and 3,972 in Carmarthenshire.

The previous Monday, November 30, the UHB saw an increase in cases of 655 from the previous Monday, with 116 deaths in Hywel Dda to date, and 968 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 588 in Ceredigion and 3,377 in Carmarthenshire.

Monday, November 23, saw the total number of cases as 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

The Monday previous to that, November 16, saw a Pembrokeshire total of 730; 392 in Ceredigion and 2,625 in Carmarthenshire.

Deaths up to that date in the Hywel Dda area numbered 93.

That was an increase in Hywel Dda University Health Board cases of 424 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than on the previous Monday, November 9, which saw Pembrokeshire’s total at 647; Ceredigion up to 336; and 2,340 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.