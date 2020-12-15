HYWEL Dda Health Charities 2020 Christmas cards are on sale and all proceeds will support younger adult mental health services in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
There are four festive designs and this year the charity is including delivery to make it easier for people to safely get their cards.
The packs of 10 cards are bilingual and cost £3.95.
There are two new designs for 2020 - The Star on Top and Garden Robin also available are the popular Baa Baa Humbug and Brass Band by the Tree.
There is one design per pack and the bilingual greeting inside reads: Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda / Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewelyn, said: "We are very excited to reveal our new charity Christmas cards for 2020.
"The cards are the perfect way to send your Christmas wishes to your loved ones, near and far.
"And every pack purchased will make a real difference to our younger adults accessing our mental health services in the Hywel Dda area."
You can purchase the cards online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christmas2020.